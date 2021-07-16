Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good morning and Happy Friday everyone!

Waking up today, a cold front is already moving through the northern part of the county. This Cold front will be running into humid and warm air, allowing these storms to pick up. Strong gusts of 20+ MPH are expected with some isolated heavy downpours and a chance of small hail.

Behind this cold front is plenty of dry air that will be moving into our area this late afternoon and evening. This will provide us with much needed humidity relief that will continue into the weekend. Saturday and Sunday, you can expect warm temperatures but partly sunny skies. A beautiful weekend to enjoy the festival and grab some ice cream with family and friends!

Come Monday, another system will stall to our south giving us a chance of rain throughout the week with a mix of sun and clouds. The greatest chance of storms will be on Tuesday. Make sure you click the link above for your full forecast. Have a wonderful and relaxing weekend everyone!

