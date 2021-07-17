State Senator Trey Stewart has announced his run against U.S. Representative Jared Golden

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - On July 17th, State Senator Trey Stewart (R) - District 2, has officially announced his run against U.S. Representative Jared Golden for his 2nd Congressional District Seat.

State Senator Trey Stewart did not plan on running to begin with but he says he isn’t happy with the current leadership.

“Well I got really quite frustrated after the past election cycle. I wasn’t planning on running for a higher office I felt really confident in my ability to represent my constituents in the state house up here in Aroostook County and in Augusta and certainly was just elected to the senate and it was a honor of a life time to do so, but with what has gone on in the last year and what we’ve seen coming out of DC we are in desperate need of change in the country. You heard me talking about it today in my remarks and I stand by those comments that are current leaders are selling our future to China, they’re not cornered about the right things and if I’m there I’m going to be focusing on jobs our families an our future,” said State Senator Trey Stewart.

In his announcement he said, “I want to help write the Maine comeback story. Jobs Family and future have to be the central to the success of this story.”

