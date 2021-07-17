Advertisement

State Senator Trey Stewart has announced his run against U.S. Representative Jared Golden

Stewart declaring his run against Congressman Jared Golden
Stewart declaring his run against Congressman Jared Golden(WAGM)
By Adriana Sanchez
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - On July 17th, State Senator Trey Stewart (R) - District 2, has officially announced his run against U.S. Representative Jared Golden for his 2nd Congressional District Seat.

State Senator Trey Stewart did not plan on running to begin with but he says he isn’t happy with the current leadership.

“Well I got really quite frustrated after the past election cycle. I wasn’t planning on running for a higher office I felt really confident in my ability to represent my constituents in the state house up here in Aroostook County and in Augusta and certainly was just elected to the senate and it was a honor of a life time to do so, but with what has gone on in the last year and what we’ve seen coming out of DC we are in desperate need of change in the country. You heard me talking about it today in my remarks and I stand by those comments that are current leaders are selling our future to China, they’re not cornered about the right things and if I’m there I’m going to be focusing on jobs our families an our future,” said State Senator Trey Stewart.

In his announcement he said, “I want to help write the Maine comeback story. Jobs Family and future have to be the central to the success of this story.”

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire is under investigation
Update on Fire on Caribou Rd in Presque Isle
U.S. -Canada border
Canada’s new border rules have kicked in. Here’s what to know
money
Aroostook County has over $3 million in unclaimed property
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks as he meets with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney in...
Fully vaccinated Americans may enter Canada as of mid-August
Former Rockland officers
Former Rockland police officers sentenced for beating porcupines

Latest News

rhian lowndes and senator jim dill
potato dinner 530
Northern Lighthouse Inc. receives a grant.
Aroostook Community Matters: Northern Lighthouse, Inc. Receives Grant
Two major projects are ongoing in Searsport.
Senator Collins tours Searsport and their two major construction projects
Fire is under investigation
Update on Fire on Caribou Rd in Presque Isle