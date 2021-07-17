University of Maine System eases restrictions for vaccinated students, staff, and faculty

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Vaccinated Students, Faculty, and Staff at any of the University of Maine campuses will no longer have to quarantine, wear masks, or be subject to regular testing during the upcoming school year. The University of Maine System made the announcement Friday as part of their new reopening guidelines.

” This is an important step we can take towards normalcy, but normalcy will require that we all work together to bring together the safest environment for all of our faculty, all of our staff, and all of our students.” Malloy Says

Dannel Malloy is the Chancellor for the University of Maine System. University Presidents, Ray Rice of UMPI and Deb Hedeen of Fort Kent both say they are excited for this step forward.

Rice says “it’s really good to have something that we both observe in this regard to safeguard our students and allows them to get as much of a normal experience as we’ve been able to do”

Hedeen adds “that’s our ultimate goal is to create a learning environment for the students where if they are vaccinated to have to quarantine, to wear a mask.”

Malloy adds that they’ve learned a lot during this pandemic. He says science has driven their decision making.

Malloy says” What is quite clear is being vaccinated protects not only the individual who is vaccinated but also those who they may come in contact with.”

Malloy says that students , staff, and faculty who are not vaccinated or do not submit their vaccination status by August 20th, you will still have to mask up, quarantine, and be tested regularly.

Malloy adds ” If youre not vaccinated and haven’t disclosed that vaccination by 20th of august then you’re not gonna be quite as free as you had hoped you would be.”

Malloy says that students who validate their vaccination status will be eligible for a weekly drawing of prizes from now until August 20th.

Corey Bouchard, Newssource8

