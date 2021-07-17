PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday evening, everyone.

The heavy showers and storms from earlier on today have cleared out... and already, we’re feeling a big difference humidity-wise, stepping outside this evening!!

It’s shaping up for a very nice weekend... with partly sunny skies tomorrow, and a little bit more cloud coverage for Sunday. Overall though, the weekend is looking great for any outdoor plans you may have.

Seasonably warm conditions carry over from Saturday, Sunday, into Monday as well... before a more active weather pattern, and slightly below-average temps move in for Tuesday of next week.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video for the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great, safe and relaxing weekend!

