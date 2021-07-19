Advertisement

Fire burns Watson Settlement Bridge in Littleton

The Watson Settlement Bridge caught fire Monday. photo credit Abbey Lowrey
The Watson Settlement Bridge caught fire Monday. photo credit Abbey Lowrey(Abbey Lowrey)
By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLETON, Maine (WAGM) - A fire burned the Watson Settlement Bridge on Framingham road Monday.

Littleton FD reported to the fire after travelers found the bridge engulfed in flames. Chief Dwight Copperthwaite said the young men smelled smoke as they passed.

The bridge was built in 1911 and is the youngest of Maine’s original covered bridges.

Monticello and Houlton fire departments also reported. An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. -Canada border
Canada’s new border rules have kicked in. Here’s what to know
Fire is under investigation
Update on Fire on Caribou Rd in Presque Isle
Stewart declaring his run against Congressman Jared Golden
State Senator Trey Stewart has announced his run against U.S. Representative Jared Golden
money
Aroostook County has over $3 million in unclaimed property
Racers were setting new records on the Loring runway.
Speeding down the Loring Runway

Latest News

Bridging the Great Health Divide: SNAP Stores
Canada to allow fully vaccinated U.S. citizens to cross starting August 9th
Brad Keselowski was racing in Loudon, but members of his family were also racing in New England
Keselowski racing family
Real Estate Matters: 7.13.2021