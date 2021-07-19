Fire burns Watson Settlement Bridge in Littleton

LITTLETON, Maine (WAGM) - A fire burned the Watson Settlement Bridge on Framingham road Monday.

Littleton FD reported to the fire after travelers found the bridge engulfed in flames. Chief Dwight Copperthwaite said the young men smelled smoke as they passed.

The bridge was built in 1911 and is the youngest of Maine’s original covered bridges.

Monticello and Houlton fire departments also reported. An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.