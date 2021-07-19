Keselowski racing family competes at Land Speed event.

LIMESTONE, Maine (WAGM) - The motors were revving as cars and motorcycles made more runs down the Loring runway. Bob Keselowski has the fastest speed so far. He ended up going 269 miles an hour in a mile and a half.

(Bob Keselowski):” I was hoping to break 270 when I came here. The record is 269. 6 and I went 269.3. I really wanted to do 270. That was my goal so i am going keep leaning on it and pushing on it and see if I can get there.”

Bob’s brother Ron is also back for another year. He has been clocked at over 240 miles an hour at the mile, but he said that is no where near his goal

(Ron Keselowski):” I was shooting for 255 in the mile. Right now I am a long ways from it. We found some problems and hopefully we might get close. I have the record in the mile at 251, but it don’t look to good this week.”

They say that motorsports is a family affair and that is the case with the Keselowski’s. Bob’s son Brad is one of the top Cup Series drivers. His son Brian is a former Cup driver who has also competed in several other divisions. He is a crew member this week for his father and uncle

(Brian Keselowski):” It’s in my blood. My family has been in this since the 1950′s so it is in my blood. I don’t really know anything else to do so I try to find anything in racing I can do.”

The car that Bob drives was actually a former race car that was owned by Brian

Brian Keselowski:” Dad’s like let me do something with it and he built his own rear clip and put a new body on it and made it a land speed car.”

It’s a busy weekend for Brian. Working on his father’s car now and then driving to Loudon tomorrow . He will be spotting for Quinn Houff in Sunday’s cup race.

Brian Keselowski:” I used to drive, but ran out of money, typical thing for drivers. I am crew chief for a truck and doing some spotting at Loudon this weekend.”

The Keselowskis have been coming to the County for several years. They love the area and love the idea of getting in numerous runs during the event.

Bob Keselowski:” We like the whole layout and the people here. To us it is like going up into the U.P. in the summer time for vacation.”

Ron Keselowski:” Bring your car back over here work on it and do whatever. Tow up there even if they had more cars you may be waiting 20 minutes at the most.”

Brian would like to see his father try to reach the 300 mile an hour mark at another venue

Brian Keselowski:” Go out and set new records. I would really like to see us go to Bonneville and try to go for 300 because we have an opportunity to do that.”

