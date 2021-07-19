Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday morning everyone!

We woke up this morning to some foggy conditions in the northern and southern part of The County under some cloudy skies. Clouds are already starting to break up and this will continue throughout the day. Temperatures will still be seasonably warm, especially for Northern Aroostook and they could also see some scattered showers.

Tomorrow, there will be a greater chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout The County as a system moves through our region. The greatest chance of these storms are for the southern Aroostook due to warmer temperatures.

Wednesday, expect more showers and storms throughout the day but cooler temperatures. These cooler temperatures will help storms stay fairly quiet, leading to mostly a chance of rain. Rain, storms and cooler temperatures will continue as we go on throughout the week under some sun and clouds.

Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast. Have a safe and good Monday everyone!

