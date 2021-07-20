Advertisement

Canada plans to open border to vaccinated US citizens Aug 9

By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Fully vaccinated US citizens will be allowed to cross the border starting August 9.

The Canadian government announced today that US residents who received one of the four shots approved for use in Canada will not have to complete the 14 day quarantine. Children who aren’t vaccinated will not have to quarantine but will have to avoid group activities

“We needed to prove we had a family member and then you could come into Canada. Now you can come in with no reason whatsoever,” said Dr David Edward-Ooi Poon, founder of Faces of Advocacy.

Over 50% of eligible Canadians are fully vaccinated and visitors from the rest of the world will be allowed in starting September 7. Meanwhile the US has not suggested any plans to change their current restrictions. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says decisions about opening the border will be guided by public health and medical experts, and they are continuing to review travel restrictions.

