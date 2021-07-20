Advertisement

A Decades Old Friendship that led to a New Honorary Member of a Fire Department

By Adriana Sanchez
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Caribou, Maine (WAGM) - It’s a decades old friendship that has now led to a new honorary member of the Caribou Fire Department. News Source 8′s AS has the story.

Everything that they’ve ever done were so incredible grateful, you can’t say thank you enough for those relationships ” said Virginia Brissette.

That’s David Brissette sister describing how thankful she is for the relationship her brother has with the Caribou Fire Department, a relationship that began all the way back in 1976.

“The very first thing he would do is come down and see the fire trucks and making sure everything was in place and on parade days he was usually here first thing in the morning 6 am with is uniform on and ready to go,” said Captain of Caribou Fire Department Danny Raymond.

On July 8th all David knew was he was going to see some people… What he didn’t know was he was going to be given the title, an Honorary member of the FD surrounded by his loved ones and the FD.

“We got to have a good time with him and his sister sent me a picture this morning and he’s carrying the plaque and carrying his jacket that we gave him yesterday so he still has a big smile on his face,” said Raymond.

“It was amazing and happiness and all of our family was there,” said David Brissette, the newest Honorary Member of the Caribou FD.

The Brissette family also presented the FD with a check of 2,5000 as a result of a Go-fund me page that was set up in David’s honor. The Caribou FD says David will always hold a special place in their hearts.

Adriana Sanchez NewsSource 8.

