Hazy Skies in Maine caused by West Coast Fires

Red sun in hazy skies
Red sun in hazy skies(WAGM)
By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Fires on the west coast lead to hazy skies here in Maine.

If you noticed a haze this morning or a red tinge to the sun, Louise Fode, warning coordination meteorologist at NWS Caribou, says smoke has blown all the way from the west coast into eastern skies.

“It’s not uncommon for it to make it all the way to the east coast,” said Fode. “Especially if it gets caught up on the jet stream, it just depends on how much smoke is coming out of the fires that are burning.”

Maine’s air quality forecast says the air quality is moderate today, but Fode recommends checking their website if you are concerned.

