Advertisement

Officials: Man seriously injured in Florida alligator attack

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STUART, Fla. (AP) — Officials say an alligator attacked and seriously injured a man at a Florida park.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says the attack occurred shortly before noon Monday at Halpatiokee Regional Park in Stuart.

Officials say the man was riding a bike when he lost control and fell down an embankment toward a body of water.

The 9-foot alligator grabbed the man, but he was eventually able to break free.

Officials say the man crawled away and was assisted by a bystander.

Rescue workers secured the area and drove the man to meet a medical helicopter.

A professional trapper was called to capture the alligator.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Watson Settlement Bridge caught fire Monday. photo credit Abbey Lowrey
Fire burns Watson Settlement Bridge in Littleton
Canada to allow fully vaccinated U.S. citizens to cross starting August 9th
U.S. -Canada border
Canada’s new border rules have kicked in. Here’s what to know
Fire is under investigation
Update on Fire on Caribou Rd in Presque Isle
A racing family makes the trip to the County.
Keselowski racing family competes at Land Speed event.

Latest News

LIVE: Biden hosts Super Bowl champions at White House
FILE - Colonial Pipeline storage tanks are seen in Woodbridge, N.J., Monday, May 10, 2021.
New cybersecurity order issued for US pipeline operators
The CDC hopes to have a vaccine for young children by the end of the year.
What's the holdup on vaccines for kids?
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the...
White House hosts Super Bowl champ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
new honorary member of the Caribou Fire Department
A Decades Old Friendship that led to a New Honorary Member of a Fire Department