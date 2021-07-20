Pups with a Purpose

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - “Purpose Pups stands for : Providing, Useful, Reliable, Partnerships, Our, Society, Employs.” Tyler Jones Says

Tyler Jones is the Head Trainer for Purpose Pups, LLC, a Service Dog Training company out of Houlton. He got his start with dog training when he participated in the NEADS dog training program while In federal prison, He says that by participating in that program, he found his calling and started Purpose Pups LLC after his release. Jones trains dogs as early as 8 weeks and trains them all the way up to 20 months.

“There you learn specialty commands like Nudge, turning lights off and on, closing doors, opening doors, fetch with objects such as canes, walking next to wheelchairs, doing all that basic service dog work” Jones says

Jones is launching a new program with Purpose Pups, called PAWS4VALOR

Jones adds “We are actually just now starting that, it is a wonderful program that is going to allow veterans to get dogs for free, we are gonna train them completely. Our goal is to have them come to our facility once a week and we teach them what to do”

The first pup that they will be giving to a veteran in need is named Valor, A Blue Heeler / Catahoula Leopard mix donated by Nevada Jean.

Jones Says “We’re the only established trainer from here, all the way up to the border so, it’s been overwhelming I mean I do 53 dogs a week right now.”

Jones has some big plans for Purpose Pups in the future.

“In the next 5 years I want to open 5 purpose pups locations, I actually want to scale all over Maine…Our goal is to provide dogs nationally, so if somebody needs a dog in montana, come to purpose pups , come to PAWS4VALOR we’re gonna give you complete elite dog training solutions and give you the best possible dog you are going to get.”

Jones says that he is very grateful for the people of Aroostook county welcoming him with open arms.

”Without people embracing you and seeing you and giving you that second chance, there’s no possible way for that to happen.”

Information about how to get in contact with Purpose Pups LLC, and their PAWS4VALOR program will be available on our website.

http://www.purposepups.com

https://www.facebook.com/purposepupsllc

https://www.facebook.com/paws4valor

207-279-9754

Corey Bouchard, Newssource8

###

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.