State Police asking for any information on historic bridge fire

LITTLETON, Maine (WAGM) -A team of Fire Marshal Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire that destroyed an historic bridge in Littleton. According to the Maine State Police, on Monday, July 19, 2021, the Littleton Fire Department responded to a fire on the Watson Settlement Bridge. The covered bridge is located off of Framingham Road and spans the Meduxnekeag River. The bridge, built-in 1911, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Unfortunately, the bridge could not be saved and is a complete loss. The Fire Marshal’s Office was called to investigate the fire at approximately 2:45 p.m. A team of Fire Marshal Investigators is currently working to determine the fire’s origin and cause. They’re asking anyone with information on the fire to call the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 1-888-870-6162.

Police go on to warn that the bridge is structurally unsafe. The Fire Marshal’s Office is asking anyone who plans to go see the bridge to please keep a safe distance.

