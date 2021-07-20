Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday morning everybody!

We are waking up this morning with a very orange sun! This is due to a pressure system brining in smoke from the wildfires out west! We will see clouds start to pick up as we go throughout the day. If clouds hold off until sunset, this hazy smoke will make for an amazing sunset you don’t want to miss!

Tomorrow morning, a system will move into our region leading to heavy isolated rain and a chance of a strong isolated thunderstorms. Showers and storms will last throughout the day, so make sure you bring a raincoat and rainboots with you as you head out the door.

Thursday, clouds will have cleared out to partly sunny skies and dryer, less humid conditions. A mix of sun and clouds, storms, and rain will last throughout the week with a greater chance of storms for Friday.

Make sure you click the link above for your full forecast. Have a wonderful and safe Tuesday everyone!

