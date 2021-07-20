PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday evening, everyone.

From the weekend... we saw warmer and slightly muggier conditions today! That humid air mass is going to hang around over the next few days.

In addition to the mugginess, we have some rain and storms in the forecast ahead... mainly for Tuesday PM through Wednesday.

You’ll want to be a little weather-aware tomorrow afternoon... as a few storms could be on the stronger side -- with heavier downpours, frequent lightning, and stronger gusty winds.

Thursday then brings the return of some sunshine... followed by more isolated storms for the end of the week.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video for the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

