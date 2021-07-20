Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday evening, everyone.

From the weekend... we saw warmer and slightly muggier conditions today! That humid air mass is going to hang around over the next few days.

In addition to the mugginess, we have some rain and storms in the forecast ahead... mainly for Tuesday PM through Wednesday.

You’ll want to be a little weather-aware tomorrow afternoon... as a few storms could be on the stronger side -- with heavier downpours, frequent lightning, and stronger gusty winds.

Thursday then brings the return of some sunshine... followed by more isolated storms for the end of the week.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video for the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Watson Settlement Bridge caught fire Monday. photo credit Abbey Lowrey
Fire burns Watson Settlement Bridge in Littleton
U.S. -Canada border
Canada’s new border rules have kicked in. Here’s what to know
Fire is under investigation
Update on Fire on Caribou Rd in Presque Isle
Canada to allow fully vaccinated U.S. citizens to cross starting August 9th
Stewart declaring his run against Congressman Jared Golden
State Senator Trey Stewart has announced his run against U.S. Representative Jared Golden

Latest News

Weather on the Web Monday, July 19th PM
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web Monday, July 19th - Morning Edition
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web