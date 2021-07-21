Advertisement

Breaking News: Presque Isle Fire And Police Departments Respond to Incident Involving School Bus

By Shawn Cunningham
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Eight people and a bus driver are safe and well after mechanical issues caused a school bus emit smoke on Main Street this morning around 8:30 A.M. Fire Captain Kyle Bartley says the bus experienced a mechanical issue and the driver pulled over before a fire began. All people were evacuated from the bus and transported from the scene. Presque Isle Fire and Police reported, as well as a hazmat team.

