Advertisement

Camping sites at Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument expanding thanks to grants

The area now has two group sites and five single-party sites.
Lunksoos Campground - ADA tent site.
Lunksoos Campground - ADA tent site.(Friends of Katahdin Woods and Waters)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PATTEN Maine (WABI) - Camping sites at the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument are expanding thanks to grants from several organizations.

Friends of Katahdin Woods and Waters, or “Friends,” partnered with the monument to provide seven new overnight tent sites.

L.L. Bean, the Roxanne Quimby foundation and the national park foundation each gave $50,000 dollars.

The sites sit near the Lunksoos Camps on the East Branch of the Penobscot River.

The area now has two group sites and five single-party sites.

Friends Executive Director Andrew Bossie says they’ve heard more overnight camping options are a top desire in the national monument.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police
Two People Arrested In Truck Theft Incident Where Dog Was Taken Then Released Later
BUS
Breaking News: Presque Isle Fire And Police Departments Respond to Incident Involving School Bus
Truck Stolen With Dog Inside
Truck Stolen With Dog Inside
Cocaine disguised as cake seized in Gardiner
Cocaine disguised as cake seized in Gardiner
John Blume was sitting at his dining room table when a car crashed into his home and pushed him...
WATCH: Man hit by car in his own home

Latest News

Community Closet provides clothes for people in Aroostook County.
Aroostook Community Matters: Community Closet Provides Clothes for People in the County
NewsSource 8 Reporter talking to Lydia Brown
“Hooked on Fishing, Not Drugs”
Throwback Thursday : December 3, 2020
It’s the first day of classes at the Central Aroostook High School in Mars Hill. The...
Central Aroostook High School Has First Day Back
Pick and Paint Hike at Fort Kent Outdoor Center
Pick and Paint Hike at Fort Kent Outdoor Center