Caribou Rec Department Holds Annual Day Camp

Neal Sleeper is the program director for the Caribou Rec Department, every year they hold a series of day camps for local kids to attend, activities range from hiking to camping to mountain biking.

Arrin Crocker, a camper says “I actually feel like everybody should actually be able to reconnect with nature every once in a while.”

The campers are getting knowledge on everything from learning about the parts of their bikes to the basics riding and then progressing to maneuvers and cross over obstacles.

Austin Giles, a camper says “WE got to go over some. Logs and obstacles and go up hills and yeah that was pretty fun.”

Archer Crocker, a camper says “I didn’t even know that you need to stand up on your pedals before jumping over something on your bike.”

After mastering the training, the riders took off on the trail.

Neal Sleeper says ”Today we are using the Cary Community Trails, tomorrow we are starting at the high school, and ending at Collins pond , and. Thursday we are actually just starting down the. Trial here at the park and ride and ending at Lowe’s Lyndon street boat launch..”

Sleeper says that participation is not limited to just caribou residents.. A link for more information and to sign up for the programs will be available on our website.

