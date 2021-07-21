Advertisement

Despite Canadian easing, US extends land border restrictions

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The United States government is extending the closure of the land borders with Canada and Mexico until at least Aug. 21.

The move announced Wednesday by the Department of Homeland Security came two days after the Canadian government announced it would begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7.

At the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 both the U.S. and Canadian governments restricted non-essential travel by land between the two countries, although Canadians have been able to fly into the United States.

Until the Canadian decision on Monday, the two governments had extended the closure every month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police
Two People Arrested In Truck Theft Incident Where Dog Was Taken Then Released Later
BUS
Breaking News: Presque Isle Fire And Police Departments Respond to Incident Involving School Bus
Truck Stolen With Dog Inside
Truck Stolen With Dog Inside
U.S. -Canada border
Canada’s new border rules have kicked in. Here’s what to know
The Watson Settlement Bridge caught fire Monday. photo credit Abbey Lowrey
Fire burns Watson Settlement Bridge in Littleton

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019 file photo, attorney Michael Avenatti arrives at federal court in...
Michael Avenatti denies embezzlement charges in California
FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2019, file photo, ESPN's Maria Taylor works from the sideline during...
Taylor leaves ESPN after failing to reach contract extension
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2020 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse for...
Weinstein pleads not guilty to sexual assaults in California
File - In this June 11, 2021 file photo customers wear face masks in an outdoor mall with...
COVID-19 cases in US triple over 2 weeks amid misinformation