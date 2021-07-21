Advertisement

Historic Bridge Destroyed by Fire, Under Investigation

By Adriana Sanchez
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LITTLETON, Maine (WAGM) - The Maine State Fire Marshals Office is investigating the fire that destroyed a historic bridge in Littleton Monday. the Littleton Fire department was called to the fire on the Watson Settlement Bridge. Officials say the historic bridge is a complete loss and could not be saved. NewsSource 8 Adriana Sanchez has more on what we know so far.

This 110 year old historic bridge is a complete loss. The State Fire Marshalls were called in Tuesday to investigate the cause of the devastating fire. The Littleton Fire Department Fire Chief says he’s glad nobody was hurt but says this is a lost to the community.

“It’s just sad I know last night as people drove by and just dip their head down and just shake you know in disbelief I guess is a good word and then many would stop and say ‘ohh I had pictures taken here even wedding photos’,” said Littleton Fire Chief Dwight Cowperthwaite.

This was the scene throughout the day, people driving by and talking with one another about the memories they share and the disbelief that this has happened. Local Mackenzie Hipsley was proposed to on this bridge. She also had many family photos.

“It breaks my heart knowing that I wont be able to get to do my engagement photos here I wont get to take pictures with future children if we decide to have them, it breaks my heart that this had to happen, “My friends and family are heartbroken. It hurts as fi you want to say rest in peace,” said Hipsley.

When asked if investigators are leaning towards arson, fire chief said this,

“Yeah it leans towards this and I know some people have stated what they saw but when it comes down to narrowing it down to times and descriptions- that’s hard.”

Firefighters were on the scene until around 8 pm Monday night according to the fire chief. The Fire Marshal’s Office is asking anyone who plans to go see the bridge to please keep a safe distance and is asking anyone with information on the cause of the fire to contact the the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 1-888-870-6162.

Adriana Sanchez NewsSource 8

