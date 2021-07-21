Advertisement

Pelvic health is important for both men and women

By Megan Cole
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Pelvic health is important for both men and women.  On this week’s Medical Monday, Megan Cole has more on what makes the pelvis so important to the body and what you can do to keep yourself healthy.

“There’s help available and so life is too short to be in pain.”

Vanessa Patenaude is a physical therapist.  She says your pelvis supports many functions of the body.

“A lot of people don’t know there a set of muscles in their pelvic floor that support our bodies not only for stability in our hips so we can be upright on our feet but also important things like bladder and bowel health as well as sexual health.”

Health experts say there are several health issues that can be associated with pelvic pain, but there are ways you can help alleviate the pain.

“Physical therapists are the experts when it comes to the muscles of the body, so it depends on the patient everyone’s individual sometimes it’s muscle weakness that’s causing the pain, sometimes it’s muscle tightness so stretching or strengthening and then it’s amazing how sometimes that’s all those pelvic floor muscles needed in order to relax and start working properly. "

If you’re experiencing pelvic health issues, you’re encouraged to contact your primary care provider.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police
Two People Arrested In Truck Theft Incident Where Dog Was Taken Then Released Later
BUS
Breaking News: Presque Isle Fire And Police Departments Respond to Incident Involving School Bus
Truck Stolen With Dog Inside
Truck Stolen With Dog Inside
U.S. -Canada border
Canada’s new border rules have kicked in. Here’s what to know
The Watson Settlement Bridge caught fire Monday. photo credit Abbey Lowrey
Fire burns Watson Settlement Bridge in Littleton

Latest News

Trey Stewart
State Senator Trey Stewart has officially kicked off his campaign against U.S Representative Jared Golden
Pelvic health
Maine senators join push to help intelligence workers
Trey Stewart is running against U.S Representative Jared Golden
Trey Stewart