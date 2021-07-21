PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Pelvic health is important for both men and women. On this week’s Medical Monday, Megan Cole has more on what makes the pelvis so important to the body and what you can do to keep yourself healthy.

“There’s help available and so life is too short to be in pain.”

Vanessa Patenaude is a physical therapist. She says your pelvis supports many functions of the body.

“A lot of people don’t know there a set of muscles in their pelvic floor that support our bodies not only for stability in our hips so we can be upright on our feet but also important things like bladder and bowel health as well as sexual health.”

Health experts say there are several health issues that can be associated with pelvic pain, but there are ways you can help alleviate the pain.

“Physical therapists are the experts when it comes to the muscles of the body, so it depends on the patient everyone’s individual sometimes it’s muscle weakness that’s causing the pain, sometimes it’s muscle tightness so stretching or strengthening and then it’s amazing how sometimes that’s all those pelvic floor muscles needed in order to relax and start working properly. "

If you’re experiencing pelvic health issues, you’re encouraged to contact your primary care provider.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.