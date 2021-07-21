Advertisement

State Senator Trey Stewart has officially kicked off his campaign against U.S Representative Jared Golden

By Adriana Sanchez
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WAGM) - The election season is already heating up. Saturday State Senator Trey Stewart of District 2, officially announced his run against Maine Congressman Jared Golden for his 2nd Congressional District. Stewart says he did not plan on running but changed his mind because he says he isn’t happy with the current leadership.

“What we’ve seen coming out of DC we are in desperate need of change in the country. You heard me talking about it today in my remarks and I stand by those comments that our current leaders are selling our future to China, they’re not cornered about the right things and if I’m there I’m going to be focusing on jobs our families and our future,” said Trey Stewart.

Stewart is currently the youngest member of the Maine State Legislature and is currently serving his first term in the Maine State Senate.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police
Two People Arrested In Truck Theft Incident Where Dog Was Taken Then Released Later
BUS
Breaking News: Presque Isle Fire And Police Departments Respond to Incident Involving School Bus
Truck Stolen With Dog Inside
Truck Stolen With Dog Inside
U.S. -Canada border
Canada’s new border rules have kicked in. Here’s what to know
The Watson Settlement Bridge caught fire Monday. photo credit Abbey Lowrey
Fire burns Watson Settlement Bridge in Littleton

Latest News

Pelvic health is important for both men and women.
Pelvic health is important for both men and women
Pelvic health
Maine senators join push to help intelligence workers
Trey Stewart is running against U.S Representative Jared Golden
Trey Stewart