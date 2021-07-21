State Senator Trey Stewart has officially kicked off his campaign against U.S Representative Jared Golden

Maine (WAGM) - The election season is already heating up. Saturday State Senator Trey Stewart of District 2, officially announced his run against Maine Congressman Jared Golden for his 2nd Congressional District. Stewart says he did not plan on running but changed his mind because he says he isn’t happy with the current leadership.

“What we’ve seen coming out of DC we are in desperate need of change in the country. You heard me talking about it today in my remarks and I stand by those comments that our current leaders are selling our future to China, they’re not cornered about the right things and if I’m there I’m going to be focusing on jobs our families and our future,” said Trey Stewart.

Stewart is currently the youngest member of the Maine State Legislature and is currently serving his first term in the Maine State Senate.

