Truck Stolen With Dog Inside

By WAGM News
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - At approximately 6 pm today a black Ford F-150 was stolen from Star City IGA. There was a dog inside the vehicle. The driver of the stolen vehicle led police on a high speed chase and then abandoned the truck on Short Street in Caribou. According to neighbors, the individual who had been driving the truck fled on foot. Police were searching the area, but have not found the person who stole the vehicle.

The dog, named Finn, has been found.

