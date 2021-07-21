Two People Arrested In Truck Theft Incident Where Dog Was Taken Then Released Later

police (wagm)

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Two people are in police custody after stealing a Ford F-150 outside the front of the Star City IGA Tuesday night. Presque Isle Police report around 10:30 PM, they arrested 25 year old Joseph Oldenburg of Caribou and passenger 29 year old Macie Jones of Caribou. Both fled after taking police on a high speed chase. The vehicle was stolen with a Burnese Mountain dog inside. The dog was later found safe and sound. Both the driver and passenger abandoned the vehicle on Short Street in Caribou and fled on foot. They were located and apprehended in Caribou. Both are facing several charges, including traffic violations. Police say some of the charges laid against Oldenburg include Felony Alluding, Refusal to submit to arrest, reckless conduct, theft by unauthorized use of property and cruelty to animals. Jones is charged with unauthorized use of property and violation of bail conditions. Both were transported to the Aroostook County Jail. Police wish to thank the community for their help in bringing these individuals to justice.

