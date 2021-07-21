Weather on the Web

Advertisement

By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday morning everyone!

We are waking up to plenty of rain that will continue through out the day. We could see a chance of scattered thunderstorms with this system, but looking at mostly moderate to heavy rain. The bulk of this rain will impact the North and Central part of The County.

Tomorrow, the tail-end of this system will move into our area from the north, leading to partly cloudy skies and scattered showers. Showers will dissipate for the evening as this system pushes off to the East leading to partly clear skies overnight.

Friday, another system will be on the approach. You can expect more rain and a chance of storms mostly in the afternoon. Saturday is looking to be the best day with partly sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures. It won’t last too long for another system will move in Sunday, leading to breezy conditions, rain and more storms. Monday and Tuesday, expect rain under a mix of sun and clouds.

Make sure you click the link above for your full forecast. Have a wonderful Wednesday everybody!

