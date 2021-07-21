Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone.

Those heavier showers have really picked up from the afternoon... and we’re still not quite done this evening!

Steady to moderate rain continues for the first half of the night... backing off in intensity as we go late-night into the early AM.

We’ll then see the return of some sunshine tomorrow morning... before pop-up, isolated showers and storms are on tap Thurs. PM, and Fri. PM as well.

Then into the weekend, we’ll have mostly to partly sunny skies for Saturday, followed by additional showers and storms for Sunday.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video for the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

