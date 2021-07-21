Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Jul. 20, 2021
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening, everyone.

It was an overall nice day today... with a bit more cloud coverage, preventing our temps from spiking up too far!

Tomorrow brings moderate to heavier rainfall to our area... with a system approaching off of the Great Lakes. We’ll see those impacts during the morning commute, with rainfall rates continuing to pick-up throughout a good portion of the day.

Countywide, rain totals are expected between 1.00-2.00″-inches. So make sure to take those extra precautions out and about on the roadways... as blinding downpours and a lot of ponding of water is likely.

Also, check out the Weather on the Web video for details on how the devastating wildfires out west... are even causing some local impacts. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

