125 Maine National Guard members to deploy to Mexican border

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - About 125 Maine National Guard members will deploy to the Southwest border this fall and will remain there for a year, officials said Thursday.

The guard members are expected to take on similar duties as the 262nd Engineer Company, which deployed to the Mexican border last fall.

Maine National Guard officials said the guard members will provide support for Customers and Border Patrol agents and will not serve in a law enforcement capacity.

The members of the 262nd Engineer Company who deployed last year are expected to return to Maine this fall.

