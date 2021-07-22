Class offered to prospective soccer officials

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The need for game officials is a topic that is discussed a lot at the State level. Aroostook County is short on game officials in all sports including soccer. Aroostook Rules Interpreter Bob Stedt will be teaching a class to prospective officials as they look to add new soccer referees to their board.

Bob Stedt:” We are doing a clinic class next Thursday the 29th at the Caribou High School ski building. We will begin the class at 4 o’clock and will run probably 3 or 4 hours. It is a basic class for anyone who wants to start out.”

Prospective officials will not only learn about the rules, but after passing the test will also get into game situations

Stedt:” Doing the bookwork and knowing the rules is a big part of the class, but being on the field and refereeing is a bigger part of it.”

Stedt says that prospective officials will be able to get back their investment which includes the class, uniforms and dues within the first year

Stedt:” I can basically guarantee that anyone who takes this class will certainly make more than that in the first year of officiating. "

The goal is that younger people including college students who want to stay involved in the sport will take the class.

Stedt:”We can find time around their college schedule to get games in. "

While most first year officials will work middle school and jv games there is a chance for the right candidate to be doing varsity games by the end of their first year of officiating.

Stedt:” They will basically start out doing middle school and jv games. Showing they can officiate and understand the rules of the game and how to work on the field with another official. I have had first year officials who have done varsity games by the end of the year.”

If you want more information contact Bob Stedt by e mail Bob Stedt <rstedt@myfairpoint.net> or you can him at 896-5501

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.