PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A home is a total loss after a morning fire in Oakfield. According to fire chief Matthew Scott, they were called out to the fire at 9:42am. When they arrived on scene, the house was engulfed. Everyone in the home was able to get out and no one was injured. The Oakfield Fire Department was assisted by Houlton, Island Falls, Stacyville, Sherman, Patten and the Maine forest service. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.