Advertisement

A home is a total loss after a morning fire in Oakfield

By Megan Cole
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A home is a total loss after a morning fire in Oakfield. According to fire chief Matthew Scott, they were called out to the fire at 9:42am. When they arrived on scene, the house was engulfed. Everyone in the home was able to get out and no one was injured. The Oakfield Fire Department was assisted by Houlton, Island Falls, Stacyville, Sherman, Patten and the Maine forest service. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police
Two People Arrested In Truck Theft Incident Where Dog Was Taken Then Released Later
BUS
Breaking News: Presque Isle Fire And Police Departments Respond to Incident Involving School Bus
Truck Stolen With Dog Inside
Truck Stolen With Dog Inside
Presque Isle Fire reported to the incident on the bridge in Presque Isle
Update on school bus that caught fire in Presque Isle
Cocaine disguised as cake seized in Gardiner
Cocaine disguised as cake seized in Gardiner

Latest News

Dominic LaJoie in the office of LaJoie Growers LLC
County Ag Report: Catch up with National Potato Board President Dominic LaJoie
Dominic LaJoie in the office of LaJoie Growers LLC
county ag lajoie
Police said that at about 7:45 p.m. the Gorham Country Club called to say a golfer found a...
Part of plane’s landing gear breaks off, falls onto Maine golf course
. The project would remove the only dam on Temple Stream, which is located in the Kennebec...
NOAA to support Maine dam removal project to help salmon