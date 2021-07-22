Maine makes producers share the costs of disposing packaging

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A new law is looking to make Maine’s recycling programs cheaper for the public.

Mainers pay for the recycling system through their taxes, but a new law makes businesses share that cost. An Act To Support and Improve Municipal Recycling Programs and Save Taxpayer Money implements Extended Producer Responsibility for Packaging—meaning, when you throw out plastic packaging, the businesses that used that packaging is paying for part of its disposal.

“The companies that make the products that fill up those bins especially the disposable plastic packaging they’re not paying a cent... the idea is over time producers are going to be encouraged to make products that are more recyclable more useful less wasteful”

Taxpayers are projected to save between 16 and 17 million dollars a year, according the natural resources council of maine, while businesses pick up some of the cost. Truelove says smaller businesses that produce less packaging will be given a flat rate, while larger businesses take on the brunt of recycling costs.

“Over time itll take a little while but we will see I hope a change in the products in the packaging of the products that we buy, hopefully more recyclable materials more reusable options”

Truelove says he hopes to see a change in taxpayers’ expenses as well as an eventual change in the environment. Rhian lowndes newssource8

