Advertisement

Maine makes producers share the costs of disposing packaging

By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A new law is looking to make Maine’s recycling programs cheaper for the public.

Mainers pay for the recycling system through their taxes, but a new law makes businesses share that cost. An Act To Support and Improve Municipal Recycling Programs and Save Taxpayer Money implements Extended Producer Responsibility for Packaging—meaning, when you throw out plastic packaging, the businesses that used that packaging is paying for part of its disposal.

“The companies that make the products that fill up those bins especially the disposable plastic packaging they’re not paying a cent... the idea is over time producers are going to be encouraged to make products that are more recyclable more useful less wasteful”

Taxpayers are projected to save between 16 and 17 million dollars a year, according the natural resources council of maine, while businesses pick up some of the cost. Truelove says smaller businesses that produce less packaging will be given a flat rate, while larger businesses take on the brunt of recycling costs.

“Over time itll take a little while but we will see I hope a change in the products in the packaging of the products that we buy, hopefully more recyclable materials more reusable options”

Truelove says he hopes to see a change in taxpayers’ expenses as well as an eventual change in the environment. Rhian lowndes newssource8

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police
Two People Arrested In Truck Theft Incident Where Dog Was Taken Then Released Later
BUS
Breaking News: Presque Isle Fire And Police Departments Respond to Incident Involving School Bus
Truck Stolen With Dog Inside
Truck Stolen With Dog Inside
U.S. -Canada border
Canada’s new border rules have kicked in. Here’s what to know
The Watson Settlement Bridge caught fire Monday. photo credit Abbey Lowrey
Fire burns Watson Settlement Bridge in Littleton

Latest News

recycling bin
plastics law maine
Presque Isle Fire reported to the incident on the bridge in Presque Isle
Update on school bus that caught fire in Presque Isle
Presque Isle Fire reported to the incident on the bridge in Presque Isle
school bus fire
Finn was found with no injures
The Community Coming Together to Find Finn