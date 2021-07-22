Advertisement

NOAA to support Maine dam removal project to help salmon

NOAA said the removal of the dam would restore access to more than 50 river miles.
. The project would remove the only dam on Temple Stream, which is located in the Kennebec River watershed in Maine’s western mountains.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) - The federal government is going to help fund a dam removal project in Maine that conservationists have said is critical to restoring fish habitat.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is giving more than $300,000 toward the Walton’s Mill Dam removal project.

The project would remove the only dam on Temple Stream, which is located in the Kennebec River watershed in Maine’s western mountains.

NOAA said the removal of the dam would restore access to more than 50 river miles.

That would be helpful to endangered Atlantic salmon, which return to Maine rivers to spawn.

