Part of plane’s landing gear breaks off, falls onto Maine golf course

No one at the golf course was hurt.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GORHAM, Maine (WMTW) Part of a plane’s landing gear broke off and fell onto a Maine golf course this week.

Gorham police said they received a call at about 6 p.m. Tuesday from the Portland Jetport saying that the pilot had contacted the Jetport tower to report that they had lost some landing gear over Gorham.

Police said that at about 7:45 p.m. the Gorham Country Club called to say a golfer found a wheel from a plane on the 7th fairway.

The golfer did not see the wheel fall from the plane but came upon it.

Officers responded to the golf course, took pictures of where the landing gear fell onto the golf course and notified the Federal Aviation Administration.

Police posted some of the pictures on their Facebook page.

Just when you thought you have seen everything, things really do fall from the sky. There were 2 miracles in this...

Posted by Gorham Police Department on Wednesday, July 21, 2021

“Just when you thought you have seen everything, things really do fall from the sky,” police said in the post.

Police said the twin-engine Piper Navajo conducted a belly landing at MacArthur Airport in Islip, New York.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

