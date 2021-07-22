Thomas College will not mandate COVID-19 vaccine before fall semester

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Thomas College officials say they will not mandate COVID-19 vaccines for students, faculty and staff for the fall semester, but they are highly encouraging them.

Officials at the Waterville campus say those who are unvaccinated will need to follow Maine CDC guidelines.

That currently includes wearing a mask indoors.

Unvaccinated members will also need to take part in campus testing for COVID-19.

Those who are vaccinated will not need to wear a mask or get tested.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.