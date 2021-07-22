Advertisement

Unemployment claims tick up slightly in Maine

File photo
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Unemployment claims have ticked up slightly across the board in Maine.

The Maine Department of Labor reports about 1,200 initial or reopened claims for state unemployment benefits were filed the week ending July 17th. Another 100 initial claims were filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

There were roughly 9,400 continued claims filed for state aid, and 10,000 for PUA.

All of those figures are higher than the week before -- ranging from 32 more initial claims for state aid, to roughly 400 more weekly certifications for both state aid and PUA.

Enhanced federal unemployment benefits end on September 4th.

Maine unemployment figures for the week ending July 17th, 2021
Maine unemployment figures for the week ending July 17th, 2021(WABI)

