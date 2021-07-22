Update on school bus that caught fire in Presque Isle

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A bus that caught fire on Rt. 1 in Presque Isle this morning left no injuries.

Dave Dionne, executive director of Aroostook Regional Transportation System says the eight student passengers were quickly evacuated, assessed at the scene, and transported to school on a separate bus.

“One of our drivers was doing a bus run coming into presque isle,” explained Dionne. “He noticed some of the switches were not working, he smelled smoke, and he looked for a safe place to pull over and evacuate.”

“I believe it was a mechanical issue,” said Fire Captain Kyle Bartley. “He’d noticed something, pulled over and noticed that the bus was on fire.”

Presque Isle Fire reported alongside Presque Isle Police and the Maine Department of Environmental Protection. Dionne says they are currently looking for the exact cause of the incident.

