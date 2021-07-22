Advertisement

Vehicle Crashes Into Utility Pole on Washburn Road

Vehicle Crashes Into Utility Pole on Washburn
Vehicle Crashes Into Utility Pole on Washburn(WAGM)
By WAGM News
Published: Jul. 22, 2021
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A single vehicle accident in Presque Isle caused power to go out for about 350 Versant customers. The accident happened about 6:45 p.m. on the Washburn Road when the driver of the single vehicle crashed into a utility pole. Presque Isle Police, Presque Isle Fire and Versant Power responded to the scene. Captain Kyle Bartley of Presque Isle Fire said sparks were coming from the utility wires and Versant Power had to shut power down in order to proceed safely. The male driver was transported to Northern Light AR Gould Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

