Weather on the Web

Waking up this morning, we are starting to see some sunshine pop through the clouds as all that rain from yesterday is pushing into Eastern Canada. More clouds, rain and some storms will move back into our region as the tail-end of this system moves in from the north. Winds will slightly pick up, making our high of only 71 degrees feel even cooler!

Tomorrow, we will see more sunshine and rain as this system stalls out in Eastern Canada. Storms could pick up with a slight chance of some hail, but looking at mostly moderate to heavy rain.

A high pressure system will build into our area come Saturday leading to a gorgeous start to our weekend! Make sure you enjoy your Saturday, for another system will move in Sunday leading to windy conditions, rain and some storms. Rain will continue into Monday and start to clear out for Tuesday and Wednesday with a slight chance of showers.

