Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday morning everybody!

Waking up this morning, we are starting to see some sunshine pop through the clouds as all that rain from yesterday is pushing into Eastern Canada. More clouds, rain and some storms will move back into our region as the tail-end of this system moves in from the north. Winds will slightly pick up, making our high of only 71 degrees feel even cooler!

Tomorrow, we will see more sunshine and rain as this system stalls out in Eastern Canada. Storms could pick up with a slight chance of some hail, but looking at mostly moderate to heavy rain.

A high pressure system will build into our area come Saturday leading to a gorgeous start to our weekend! Make sure you enjoy your Saturday, for another system will move in Sunday leading to windy conditions, rain and some storms. Rain will continue into Monday and start to clear out for Tuesday and Wednesday with a slight chance of showers.

Make sure you click the link above for your full forecast. Have a great and safe day everyone!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police
Two People Arrested In Truck Theft Incident Where Dog Was Taken Then Released Later
BUS
Breaking News: Presque Isle Fire And Police Departments Respond to Incident Involving School Bus
Truck Stolen With Dog Inside
Truck Stolen With Dog Inside
Cocaine disguised as cake seized in Gardiner
Cocaine disguised as cake seized in Gardiner
John Blume was sitting at his dining room table when a car crashed into his home and pushed him...
WATCH: Man hit by car in his own home

Latest News

Weather on the Web Thursday, July 22nd - Morning Edition
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web Wednesday, July 21st PM
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web