Bangor International Airport seeing similar travel numbers to pre-pandemic times

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There wasn’t much travel going on last year out of Bangor International Airport, but air travel is soaring in a big way this year.

The airport is seeinig a much-needed influx of travelers. Analysts predicted a 3-year recovery period for the Bangor airport, but a boost in vacation travel has the airline back on track ahead of schedule.

Marketing and business development manager Amy Thibodeau says that there were no lines at TSA last year, but this season looks a lot more like 2019.

“We have gotten to the level of about 2019 numbers much faster than we had originally anticipated,” Thibodeau said. “We’re seeing much-increased leisure travel numbers, and we expect that continue for a while, and once business travel returns and that Canadian border re-opens fully, we’re going to be seeing numbers at 2019 and possibly above.”

Thibodeau says that 30-40 percent of the airport’s traffic comes from the New Brunswick area. The US-Canadian border is set to re-open for non-essential travel on August 21st.

