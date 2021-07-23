Critical Blood Shortage Happening Throughout US and Maine

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Aside from a surge in Covid cases...there’s another health concern right now. A national blood shortage where blood centers have less than one day supply on hand. Shawn Cunningham reports.

Aside from getting the Covid vaccine, Americans are being asked to roll up their sleeves once again...this time to give blood. Right now, there’s a critical blood shortage happening nationwide. And Maine, including Aroostook County is experiencing that.

Mary Brant New England Reg. Dir., America Red Cross

“over the past three months we have distributed 75 thousand more blood products than we had expected to that has really depleted the blood supply.”

Shawn Cunningham NO STANDUP

And that’s because blood has a shelf life. As fast as blood through blood donations comes in...it goes out. The shortage is already having critical implications nationwide with some elective medical procedures and surgeries being forced to be postponed or even cancelled. But one thing that can’t be canceled says Brant are emergency procedures...a result of traumas. And she says that too is on the rise creating an even bigger demand for blood.

“we are seeing a high spike in traumatic injury which require blood.”

All blood types are in demand but especially universal blood type O positive and O negative...

“right now we’re in a severe shortage for type O blood and this is not a comfortable place to be.”

A series of blood drives are slated in the county the week of August 16th. For more information on how you can register to donate blood go to redcross.org. Shawn Cunningham, NS 8.

