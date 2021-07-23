Deputies identify Maine man killed in ATV crash

CANTON, Maine (WMTW)— A Maine man was killed in an ATV crash early Friday morning in the Oxford County town of Canton.

Deputies said they were called to the area of 173 Tessier Road at about 4:15 a.m. after a newspaper delivery person found a body in the road.

Officials said after investigating, they determined Bradford White, 61, of Jay, was operating an ATV on Terrier Road, lost control of it and crashed in a ditch.

White was pinned under the ATV and died at the scene, deputies said.

Investigators said they believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

