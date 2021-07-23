Governor Mills Declares August 7-8 as Maine’s First Annual Wild Blueberry Weekend

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine will celebrate its wild blueberry crop with a new weekend of events in early August. Maine is home to the only commercial-scale wild blueberry producers in the U.S., and the wild blueberry is the official state berry. Gov. Janet Mills said Friday the first annual Wild Blueberry Weekend will take place on Aug. 7 and 8. The weekend will include farm tours at 15 wild blueberry farms in the state.

