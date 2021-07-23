International Olympic Committee Recognizes Cheerleading

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - On Tuesday, the International Olympic Committee said that it has awarded full recognition to the sport of cheerleading. This means that it has been granted full Olympic status. It could make it’s debut at the games possibly in 2024. Those who partake in the sport says that this decision is so important for past, present, and future cheerleaders.

“I am so excited,” said Owner of All-Star Gymnastics, Allison Wheeler. “It is about time.”

“A lot of the respect and the dedication means more now that it is considered a sport by the Olympics,” said collegiate cheerleader Jack Schafer.

“I think just that the Olympic committee has now come out and said cheering is definitely a sport and we are bringing it to the Olympics just opens up up a whole new doorway,” said Wheeler.

Although the announcement does not guarantee that it will be in the next games, the recognition is the first step.

