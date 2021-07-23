Advertisement

Kayakers rescue fawn found swimming in Lake Superior

By Alissa Pietila and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PICTURED ROCKS NATIONAL LAKESHORE, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) - A fawn was helped back to shore after a rescue by a group kayaking along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore on Wednesday.

WLUC reports the group of kayakers was paddling with their Uncle Duckies Paddling Michigan guide, Cole, when they came upon the swimming whitetail deer in Lake Superior.

Video provided by Danyelle Parris shows the group spending quite a bit of time trying to reign in the fawn, who appears to be a strong swimmer, even in the Lake Superior waves.

Thankfully, one of the kayakers, Sydney Scherer, was able to grab the fawn and bring it aboard her kayak.

The group paddled closer to shore, before Scherer let the fawn down into the shallow water to safety.

Parris originally shared the video on TikTok.

