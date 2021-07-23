Advertisement

New Child Care Center Opens on Birch Street

By Maria Trivelpiece
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Lack of child care resources has been a problem in Aroostook County and around the country, but ACAP is combating this and providing other services in Aroostook County. The Aroostook County Action Program recently opened a new child care center on Birch Street.

“This facility is going to house an early head start infant childhood toddler classroom that allows families to access our child care services,” said Director of Programs of Early Childcare and Education, Megan Barnes.

It will be open between 7:00 am and 5:30 pm for families who need extended hours. And, the center will offer other services as well.

“We will be offering trainings for youth, for adults; so, our workforce development program will be offering resume writing and interview skills,” said ACAP Senior Director of Programs, Sue Powers.

Everyone involved in the project says that having something like this in the County is important.

“We really think it’s a good fit for our families that live here to have access to resources for their kids and resources to help their families,” Presque Isle Housing Authority Executive Director, Jennifer Sweetser.

It will allow more access to quality childcare right here in Aroostook County which is critical from and impacts generationally.

“We really have tried to focus on providing those opportunities and bringing those services into communities that really need,” said Barnes.

The hope is that the Birch Street facility can fill one of the most pressing needs of those in Aroostook County.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paddy Wagon Catches Fire at Rockin' on Riverside
Paddy Wagon Catches Fire at Rockin’ on Riverside
Police lights.
Deputies identify Maine man killed in ATV crash
Police said that at about 7:45 p.m. the Gorham Country Club called to say a golfer found a...
Part of plane’s landing gear breaks off, falls onto Maine golf course
Presque Isle Fire reported to the incident on the bridge in Presque Isle
Update on school bus that caught fire in Presque Isle
A home is a total loss after a morning fire in Oakfield

Latest News

Blueberries
Governor Mills Declares August 7-8 as Maine’s First Annual Wild Blueberry Weekend
Police lights.
Deputies identify Maine man killed in ATV crash
Unvaccinated lawyer required to wear mask during trial
Here is a story that I ran in 2006 about Clarence Keegan competing in Berlin
Clarence Keegan