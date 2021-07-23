New Child Care Center Opens on Birch Street

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Lack of child care resources has been a problem in Aroostook County and around the country, but ACAP is combating this and providing other services in Aroostook County. The Aroostook County Action Program recently opened a new child care center on Birch Street.

“This facility is going to house an early head start infant childhood toddler classroom that allows families to access our child care services,” said Director of Programs of Early Childcare and Education, Megan Barnes.

It will be open between 7:00 am and 5:30 pm for families who need extended hours. And, the center will offer other services as well.

“We will be offering trainings for youth, for adults; so, our workforce development program will be offering resume writing and interview skills,” said ACAP Senior Director of Programs, Sue Powers.

Everyone involved in the project says that having something like this in the County is important.

“We really think it’s a good fit for our families that live here to have access to resources for their kids and resources to help their families,” Presque Isle Housing Authority Executive Director, Jennifer Sweetser.

It will allow more access to quality childcare right here in Aroostook County which is critical from and impacts generationally.

“We really have tried to focus on providing those opportunities and bringing those services into communities that really need,” said Barnes.

The hope is that the Birch Street facility can fill one of the most pressing needs of those in Aroostook County.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.