PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Officers are reminding people to make sure their homes are secure, especially if they’re going away for long periods of time. Here’s Megan Cole with some tips on how you can keep your home secure.

For years, many living in the county didn’t bother to lock their front door. But Presque Isle Police Chief Laurie Kelly says those days are in the past. “Unfortunately like a lot of folks don’t lock their doors or cars and that’s just something that you know we take for granted up here cause a lot of people never have had to but unfortunately times are changing.” “It’s very important because you do not wanna become a victim because of something that you do. A lot of times people will see the opportunity to steal something and if it’s made easy for them, they’ll go in and take it.” Officers say you can also purchase equipment to add an extra layer of security to your home.

“You can add deadbolts to your home, you can also add surveillance cameras. Those are fairly inexpensive now some of them come with no monthly or yearly fees, you can even put alarm systems in your home.” “Generally, crimes like burglaries, especially for motor vehicles are crimes of convenience so they’ll go around and check every door until they find an open one. Rarely do they actually like break in so deadbolts do go a long way they go into the frame of the door so you’re literally having to break a solid structure rather than you know popping out a lock or something.” Seeley says if you’re going on vacation, be careful what you post on social media. “Do not go on social media and give a day by day blow of what you’re doing because what that does with criminals they know that you’re away and it’s gonna put a target on your back.”

Seeley says you can also have family, friends, or a neighbor check on your home while you’re away to make sure everything is still secured.

