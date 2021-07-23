Advertisement

Paddy Wagon Catches Fire at Rockin’ on Riverside

By WAGM News
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A small fire occurred at the Rockin’ on Riverside event in Presque Isle this evening. According to firefighter Ryan Sylvia, the call came in about 7:55 from volunteer firefighters who happened to be selling food at the event. Sylvia said it was a small cooking fire at the Paddy Wagon food trailer and was knocked down quickly. There was some damage to the structure and no one was injured.

