Advertisement

Unvaccinated lawyer required to wear mask during trial

Maine’s court system currently requires people who have not been vaccinated to wear masks inside all courthouses.
(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - An attorney who declined to be vaccinated for COVID-19 had to wear a mask during a trial this week after losing an appeal to the state supreme court.

Darrick X. Banda, who likened the mask to “a dunce cap,” said the timing of the new rules this month didn’t give him time to be vaccinated, even if he’d wanted to do so.

Maine’s court system currently requires people who have not been vaccinated to wear masks inside all courthouses.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court ruled that Banda failed to show his client’s rights would be “irreparably harmed” by proceeding with the trial and wearing a mask.

His client was convicted Thursday of charges including sexual exploitation of a minor and unlawful sexual contact of a minor.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paddy Wagon Catches Fire at Rockin' on Riverside
Paddy Wagon Catches Fire at Rockin’ on Riverside
Police said that at about 7:45 p.m. the Gorham Country Club called to say a golfer found a...
Part of plane’s landing gear breaks off, falls onto Maine golf course
Presque Isle Fire reported to the incident on the bridge in Presque Isle
Update on school bus that caught fire in Presque Isle
A home is a total loss after a morning fire in Oakfield
police
Two People Arrested In Truck Theft Incident Where Dog Was Taken Then Released Later

Latest News

Here is a story that I ran in 2006 about Clarence Keegan competing in Berlin
Clarence Keegan
Officers are reminding people to make sure their homes are secure, especially if they're going...
Officers are reminding people to make sure their homes are secure, especially if they’re going away for long periods of time
The Maine Community College System not increasing tuition.
The Maine Community College system will not be increasing tuition this year
Home secure