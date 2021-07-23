Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Happy Friday morning everybody!

We are going to start our day off to some sun, clouds and patches of fog. Clouds will pick up as we head into the afternoon and evening as more rain and storms develop. We could see a chance of isolated thunderstorms that could produce some small hail and heavy to moderate downpours. A very similar day to yesterday.

Tomorrow, a high pressure system will build into our region leading to a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies. This extra sunshine will allow our temperatures to spike up to the upper 70s to lower 80s. A great day to be outside, do some gardening at home or hang out with friends and family.

Sunday, another low pressure system will be on the approach leading to wind, rain and a chance of storms under partly cloudy skies. This will continue into Friday with a slight break of rain and storms for Tuesday. More rain under a mix of sun and clouds is expected as we continue throughout the week.

Make sure you click the video above for your full weather forecast. Have a great Friday and weekend everybody!

