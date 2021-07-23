PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday evening, everyone.

We had those afternoon showers and storms... with clearer conditions into the overnight tonight!

The clearing skies will lead to a sunny start tomorrow, for your Friday... with additional PM showers and storms firing up between 2:00 to 8:00pm.

Make sure to stay a little weather-aware through the afternoon... as similar to today, the storms will carry a few heavier downpours, frequent lightning, and some stronger gusty winds.

Then, into first half of the weekend, we’ll see nicer conditions return, with seasonably warm temps and plenty of sunshine!

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video for the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

